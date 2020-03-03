Marginal Risk of Severe Weather this afternoon and early evening

A few showers this morning may help stabilize the atmosphere.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: Showers will be likely throughout the day with a chance of a few storms this afternoon and early evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s. Winds will be out of the south-southeast at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday night: Expect mostly cloudy skies with showers mainly before midnight. Lows will drop into the upper 30’s and low to mid 40’s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with breezy conditions as winds gust up to 25 mph. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Thursday: Prepare for mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 50’s.

Friday: Anticipate to see mainly cloudy skies with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Saturday: Plan for partly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 40’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with highs warming up into the low to mid 50’s.

Have a super Tuesday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen