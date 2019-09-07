Mainly sunny for the weekend

There will be a slight warm-up as we head into next week.

Good morning everyone! I hope your weekend is off to a good start! A few clouds may linger here and there for the day, but overall the weekend should be sunny. Temperatures will be relaxing in and around the 80-degree mark.

A few clouds will enter into Monday. Temperatures will be on the rise as we head into the work week with highs in the mid to upper 80’s by the middle of the week. A little system will try to come through which may give us an isolated thundershower for midweek, but shouldn’t be a complete washout for the area.

The end of the week comes with a slight chance of thundershowers, but temperatures will try to retreat down the mercury before next weekend. Stay tuned!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Saturday night: Expect mainly clear conditions. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50’s. Winds will be calm.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Monday: Plan for partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Wednesday: Watch for partly sunny skies with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Thursday: Prepare for partly cloudy skies with a chance of thundershowers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Friday: Plan to see partly cloudy skies with a chance of thundershowers. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen