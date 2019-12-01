Mainly rain expect for the highest elevations

Many of us are breathing a sigh of relief this morning. Many of us stayed well above the freezing point Saturday night and will continue to do so Sunday morning. While many locations are in the clear, problems may still affect elevated areas in the advised and warned areas. We expect lesser accumulations of ice, but a slick spot or two could occur.

Rainfall will be likely for us as we head throughout the day. We look to see a good quarter to half of an inch of rain before the end of the day. A flurry or two will be possible with a sprinkle overnight into Monday, where flurries will fly as winds kick up Monday, gusting up to 30 mph.

Tuesday, we see a break in the clouds, but we will remain cloudy Wednesday. A bit more sunshine will come as we head towards the end of the week with temperatures in the mid to upper 40’s.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with most of us seeing rainfall. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s. Winds will be out of the east-southeast at 5-10 mph.

Sunday night: A light rain and snow mix, otherwise mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30’s with no snow accumulation expected. Winds will be out of the north-northwest at 5-10 mph.

Monday: A slight mix of rain and snow with highs in the low to mid 40’s. Little to no snow accumulation expected. Winds may gust up to 30 mph.

Tuesday: Broken clouds with highs in the mid to upper 40’s.

Wednesday: Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 40’s.

Thursday: Looking at partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Friday: Broken clouds with highs in the mid to upper 40’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Have a wonderful day!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen