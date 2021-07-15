Mainly dry to end the week

Good Thursday! After a few thundershowers this afternoon, it will once again be another warm night, with lows ranging from the upper 60s to near 80 degrees! Similar conditions are expected Friday as today with weak high pressure is in control of the region. We’ll see generally quiet weather with continued hot and humid conditions, but a few pop-up thundershowers are possible across western Maryland and along the Mason-Dixon Line. Saturday as an approaching cold front enters the Mid-Atlantic region, we’ll see increased shower and storm chances. Projected high temperatures will continue to be hot and in the low to mid-90s, and that may result in Heat Advisories being issued. The aforementioned cold front will drop down through the region on Sunday and because we should be on the northern side of the front, the threat of severe weather looks minimal. In addition, most of our region will be on the cool side of the front, thereby keeping afternoon temps cooler and in the mid to upper 80s. The risk for thundershowers will continue into Monday as the front remains stalled near our region, and once again daytime highs to start a new week will be in the mid-80s.

Here’s a look at your hour-by-hour forecast for Friday. – ssumner@localdvm.com

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog is possible. Lows range from 67-81.

Friday Partly cloudy. Highs in the 90s.

Weekend: Partly sunny with scattered thundershowers. Highs in the 80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered thundershowers. Highs in the 80s.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy. Highs around 90 degrees.

Wednesday: Isolated thundershowers. Highs around 90 degrees.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Have a great rest of the day!