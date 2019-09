Mainly dry Thursday, although a few spotty showers are possible

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD WEDNESDAY! MULTIPLE FRONT WILL PASS THROUGH THE AREA BETWEEN NOW AND THE WEEKEND, SO EXPECT A POTPOURRI OF WEATHER BETWEEN NOW AND SUNDAY NIGHT. STARTING WITH TODAY, HIGH PRESSURE CENTERED OVERHEAD THE DAY HAS GIVEN US A SUNNY TO MOSTLY SUNNY AND BEAUTIFUL AFTERNOON. THE QUIET CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED FOR THIS EVENING, AS WELL, BUT CLOUDS MAY START TO STREAM INTO THE AREA AS A WEAKENING COLD FRONT APPROACHES. OVERNIGHT LOWS ARE FORECAST TO RANGE FROM THE UPPER 50S IN THE MOUNTAINS TO THE MID 60S CLOSEST TO THE BELTWAY AND THE WATER.

THE WEAK FRONT WILL PASS THROUGH THE AREA THURSDAY AND WITH A SOUTHWEST WIND DIRECTION, WE’LL ONCE AGAIN SEE TEMPS IN THE 80S FOR MOST AREAS. SINCE THE FRONT IS WEAK, WE IN THE WDVM WEATHER CENTER ARE NOT EXPECTING ANY STRONG OR SEVERE STORMS, BUT THERE MAY BE A COUPLE SHOWERS WITH THE FRONTAL PASSAGE THURSDAY AFTERNOON INTO EARLY THURSDAY EVENING. RAIN AMOUNTS, IF ANY, WILL BE LIGHT AND LESS THAN .25”. HIGH PRESSURE WILL BUILD IN BEHIND THE FRONT THURSDAY NIGHT INTO FRIDAY BEFORE MOVING OFFSHORE. FRIDAY HIGHS WILL BE IN THE UPPER 70S TO LOWER 80S FOR MOST AREAS. SATURDAY ANOTHER COLD FRONT APPROACHES FROM THE OHIO VALLEY/GREAT LAKES REGION AND ONCE AGAIN, RAIN AMOUNTS LOOK TO BE MEAGER AT BEST. ANOTHER AREA OF HIGH PRESSURE WILL FOLLOW, THIS TIME BUILDING TO OUR SOUTH AND WEST OVER THE TENNESSEE VALLEY THROUGH EARLY NEXT WEEK, SENDING THE AFOREMENTIONED COLD FRONT BACK NORTH AS A WARM FRONT. LONG RANGE MODELS HAVE BEEN REMARKABLY CONSISTENT WITH RIDGING DEVELOPING OVER THE EASTERN TWO-THIRDS OF THE CONTINENTAL UNITED STATES EARLY NEXT WEEK, WHICH SHOULD RESULT IN A TREND TOWARD ABOVE TO WELL ABOVE NORMAL TEMPERATURES FOR OUR AREA.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS. LOWS: 56-66. WINDS WILL BE LIGHT AND VARIABLE.

THURSDAY: MAINLY DRY WITH A FEW ISOLATED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID 80S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A FEW STORMS POSSIBLE. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF MOUNTAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 80S.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SPOTTY SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S.

TUESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 80S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID AND UPPER 80S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!