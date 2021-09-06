Mainly dry this week, except for some showers and possible storms Wednesday evening

Happy Labor Day! Under a mostly clear this evening, some areas of patchy fog overnight may be seen in some of the sheltered mountain valleys. Lows tonight will be in the 50s and 60s with low humidity. High pressure will be with us all day Tuesday, gradually shifting offshore early on Wednesday. As a result, under a southwest wind direction, Wednesday will be the warmest day this week. High temperatures are forecast to peak around 90 degrees, ahead of another cold front. Wednesday would be the only day this week that we would see any thunderstorms, although the chances of seeing widespread severe storms are low, due to the timing of the front and its lack of instability. Late Wednesday evening all storms should wind leaving sunshine and cooler temperatures in its wake. As the aforementioned cold front continues to move out to sea Thursday morning, there will still be a slight chance for a few coastal showers, otherwise, most of the region will be dry. Another round of high pressure will then build in through the end of the week, giving us plenty of dry hours to end the week. Expect the thermometer to take a bit of a drop Thursday into Friday and will be slightly below average.

Whatever clouds have formed during the afternoon, will dissipate fairly quickly after sunset. Enjoy the pleasant evening ahead. – ssumner@localdvm.com

If you are heading to see the Orioles play tomorrow night against the K.C. Royals, the weather is looking to cooperate nicely. Sunny skies to start, followed by a starry sky, and possibly light jacket weather for some, will be seen. – ssumner@localdvm.com

Hurricane Larry is in the middle of the Atlantic as a very powerful storm, but have there been any changes to Larry’s track, or will he stay out in the ocean? Tune in to WDVM tonight at 7-8p and 10-11:30 pm for the complete path Larry is looking to take. – ssumner@localdvm.com

Tonight: Becoming clear. Lows range from 59-72 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with late day scattered thundershowers. Highs near 90 degrees.

Thursday-Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Weekend: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

Have a great rest of the day!