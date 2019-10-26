Mainly dry Saturday with a few sprinkles

The weekend is here! We are starting this morning off mild with temperatures in the upper-40’s and low-50’s throughout the area. The cloud cover that stuck around from yesterday has helped to keep the overnight from getting too chilly. We will have another decent day today with temperatures reaching into the low 60’s and mainly dry. There is a chance for some showers tonight as a warm front pushed towards the area, but the majority of us will remain dry until tomorrow. Rain is likely tomorrow as the front moves further across the region. With this warm front, temperatures will rise to near 70 degrees tomorrow, making it feel more like spring than fall.

Looking ahead, we have a decent week coming our way with not too much going on. The start of the week, Monday and Tuesday, will remain warm with high temperatures near 70 and mild overnight lows in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Midweek we could see another chance for rain, which we need to make up for the lack of rain we have had so far this fall. Unfortunately, the rain is likely to arrive on Thursday with the passing of a cold front on Thursday morning. This passing could cause a soggy Halloween, so be sure to prepare your rain gear for trick-or-treating. The upside is that the front won’t make us too cold as the high temperature on Thursday will still be in the upper 60’s. Be sure to check back for updates on rain chances and timing as we get closer to Halloween!

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast:

Saturday: Today will be mainly dry and cloudy with a chance for some evening showers. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 60’s. Winds will be light and variable.

Tonight: Slight chance for showers overnight with low temperatures dropping into the mid-50’s. Rain will come Sunday morning with winds out of the southeast 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Sunday: Rain is likely throughout the day, with high temperatures near 70 degrees.

Monday: Expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures near 70 degrees.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with high temperatures in the upper 60’s.

Wednesday: Plan to see mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the upper 60’s.

Halloween: Showers likely throughout the day with high temperatures in the upper-60s. Trick-or-treating temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 60’s.

Friday: A chance of showers with high temperatures in the mid-60’s.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen, WDVM Weather

Meteorologist Dee Dee Dolan, Intern