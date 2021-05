Mainly dry on Friday, but showers are possible over the weekend

HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! TONIGHT, UNDER PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES, WE WON’T BE QUITE AS CHILLY AS FORECASTED LOWS OVERNIGHT SHOULD RANGE FROM THE MID-30S IN THE MOUNTAINS TO THE LOWER 50S AROUND THE BELTWAY. FORECAST MODELS HAVE BACKED AWAY FROM PRODUCING WIDESPREAD COVERAGE OF SHOWERS ON FRIDAY, AND INSTEAD HAVE LIMITED ANY SHOWER ACTIVITY CLOSER TO I-81 AND POINTS WEST DURING THE EARLY AND MID-AFTERNOON. TEMPERATURES FRIDAY WILL BE SLIGHTLY HIGHER THAN THURSDAY, WITH HIGHS SATURDAY REACHING THE LOW TO MID-70S ALONG I-95 CORRIDOR TO THE UPPER 50S TO LOW 60S OVER THE MOUNTAINS.

SUNDAY ANOTHER DISTURBANCE WILL ONCE AGAIN BRING A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND PERHAPS A THUNDERSTORM OR TWO TO THE REGION DURING THE AFTERNOON AND EVENING, BUT THOSE CHANCES ARE LOOKING TO BELOW AND AROUND 20%. THE CHANCE FOR SHOWERS LINGERS INTO MONDAY AS A WEAK WARM FRONT MEANDERS ACROSS OUR SOUTHERN ZONES (MAINLY NORTHERN VIRGINIA) BRINGING A BETTER CHANCE FOR THUNDERSTORMS TO THE AREA. HIGHS MONDAY SHOULD BE IN THE 70S AS WELL. TUESDAY, THE WARM FRONT WILL STILL BE NEAR ENOUGH TO OUR AREA, THAT A FEW MORE SCATTERED SHOWERS ARE POSSIBLE, BUT BY WEDNESDAY DRIER CONDITIONS LOOK TO PREVAIL. ON WEDNESDAY, TEMPERATURES LOOK TO BECOME MORE AVERAGE OR ABOVE AVERAGE WITH THE MIDDLE TO UPPER 70S.

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS RANGE FROM 36-52 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SPOT SPRINKLE POSSIBLE. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

WEEKEND: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED TO SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOW70S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS AND STORMS. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH ISOLATED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-70S.

WEDNESDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S.

THURSDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!