Lots of dry time, only isolated showers expected Thursday

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers. More dry time than not expected, better chance for rain resides to the west. Winds: E 8-12 mph, High: 79 (74-82)

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with a few leftover showers possible early. Winds: SE 4-8 mph, Low: 65 (61-68)

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered PM showers and storms. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph, High: 82 (78-87), Low: 66 (64-70)

1st Day of Summer: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Father’s Day: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a stray shower or storm possible. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with lows in the 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

After waiting days and days, we finally saw some rainfall across the viewing area late Wednesday and through the overnight. Showers rotated through as the upper level low settled into West Virginia, giving everyone at least some bit of rainfall. As we go through the day today, the upper level low will remain over West Virginia, with the surface low to the south but it will essentially dissipate away today. There’s a good deal of dry air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere, and this is being displayed in recent model runs with less shower coverage through the day today. Scattered showers are still possible, but the best chance for showers will be in the higher elevations to the west, closer to the upper level low. Most of us will remain fairly cloudy but dry, with highs near 80 degrees.

Friday starts out quiet, but more moisture will be pulled back in by the upper level low. We’ll see scattered showers and storms with the heat of the day, but otherwise warmer but quiet conditions will continue. Saturday will be much of the same with the upper level low finally heading east. Again, there will be more of a noticeable humid feel to the air going into the weekend, but temperatures should stay seasonal and we’ll have more dry time than not each day.

By Sunday, a system will approach and then stall near the Great Lakes, as a very slow moving pattern continues into next week. With the storm system nearby and decent warm, southerly flow over the area, we’ll continue having a chance for isolated showers and storms each afternoon from Sunday to next Wednesday. For the most part though, each day will see lots of dry time, some warm sunshine, and humidity.

Have a great rest of your Thursday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson