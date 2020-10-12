Light rain slowly ends, but still a cool and damp Monday

Monday: Cloudy with showers lingering through the AM, with some light rain and misty/foggy conditions likely through the PM. Winds: ENE 8-12 mph, High: 63 (58-66)

Monday night: Mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers possible early, otherwise areas of fog/mist likely. Winds: N 4-8 mph, Low: 56 (54-59)

Tuesday: Gradually clearing skies, breezy at times as well. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, High: 73 (70-77), Low: 46 (40-49)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated PM showers. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with isolated AM showers. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

What’s left of Delta sure took its time, but we finally saw the first showers arrive last evening across the region. Rain has been steadily falling ever since, though we’re already seeing the bulk of the precipitation head off to the northeast this morning. Some lingering showers are expected through the rest of the morning, with our western zones seeing drier conditions first. Even as Delta’s remnants head out, east-northeast winds will keep us locked in a cool, cloudy, and misty setup the rest of the day. We’ll have plenty of dry time the second half of today and into the overnight, but a few isolated showers aren’t out of the question. The bigger issue will likely be widespread dense fog/mist Tuesday morning with so much moisture in place.

A cold front is expected to swing through early tomorrow morning, though this feature shouldn’t lead to any more rainfall. Dry air will already be filling in aloft, and generally this front isn’t going to have enough behind it to do much, aside from make it feel less damp. Highs tomorrow will actually be warmer than today behind the front with sunshine returning. Breezy winds will kick in too, but they should die down into Wednesday as high pressure settles in overhead. Under clear skies we should get a bit chilly both Tuesday and Wednesday night, but this is just the start of a cool trend later this week.

Late Thursday into Friday morning there looks to be another clipper of a low that should drop through. Much like tomorrow’s front, this system isn’t going to have much moisture with it. So, showers will be isolated at best and are most likely Thursday night. We’ll warm up a good bit Thursday ahead of this feature, but a sharp cool down hits Friday. Highs heading into the weekend aren’t likely to crack 60 degrees, while overnight low temperatures should fall into the 30’s area-wide, especially as skies gradually clear through next Sunday. Widespread frost certainly isn’t out of the question next weekend, especially if this colder trend continues.

Have a great Monday and stay dry out there!

Meteorologist Damon Matson