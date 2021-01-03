Light morning mix Sunday, clouds Monday and Tuesday

While we may see breaks in the clouds overnight, clouds will linger back into the region for Monday and Tuesday.

The National Weather Service dropped the Winter Weather Advisory for most of us, but for those in Southen Pa. and the high mountains west, the alert will continue into the afternoon. A light mix of rain and snow will be possible, along with a slight glaze of ice. Areas impacted will be along and north of the Pa. Turnpike. Areas in the high mountains to the west will have to watch for a few slick spots. Clouds will linger as we head into Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures will warm into the 40s this week, just slightly above the average for this time of year. While clouds will fill the first half of the week, we will see breaks in the clouds and see sunshine Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 40s. We may even see a 50 down south of I-66. Clouds enter back into the area Friday.

We have another chance of wintry precipitation late Friday into next Saturday. Temperatures overnight Friday should be prime for a slippery day Saturday. Stay tuned with us as more details become available as we head into this next work week.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a mix north of the Mason-Dixon Line and for the high mountains west. Otherwise, a few light rain showers. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s. Winds will be light and variable.

Sunday night: A few clouds will clear with a slight chance of frozen drizzle. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mainly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 40s.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies remain. Highs will be in the 40s.

Wednesday: A few breaks in the clouds with highs in the 40s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 40s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a wintry mix late. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s.

Saturday: Cloudy skies with a slight chance of a mix of rain and snow. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s.

Have a wonderful week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen