Less wind over the weekend

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD FRIDAY! A STORM OFF THE COAST WILL CONTINUE TO DRIFT SOUTH AND THEN PIVOT OUT TO SEA TONIGHT. AS A RESULT, MORE CLOUDS WERE SEEN IN PARTS OF THE AREA AND IT WAS CONTINUED BREEZY. THE NORTHWESTERLY WINDS WILL CONTINUE TO SUBSIDE THIS EVENING AS THE LOW PULLS FURTHER AWAY FROM OUR SHORELINE. TEMPERATURES OVERNIGHT ARE FORECAST TO DROP TO THE UPPER 30S IN THE MOUNTAINS, TO THE MID-40S AROUND THE BELTWAY, UNDER PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES. DRY WEATHER, LESS WIND, AND GRADUALLY RISING TEMPERATURES ARE OUR WEATHER HEADLINES THIS WEEKEND AS HIGH PRESSURE BUILDS OVERHEAD. DAYTIME HIGHS SHOULD BE INTO THE 60S BOTH DAYS, POSSIBLY APPROACHING 70 IN SPOTS ON SUNDAY, BUT CLOUDS WILL INCREASE SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY OUT AHEAD OF A WEAK COLD FRONT APPROACHING OUR SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. A FEW SHOWERS ARE POSSIBLE, BUT COVERAGE SHOULD BE SPOTTY AT BEST.

THE FIRST HALF OF NEXT WEEK WILL BE DOMINATED BY WARM WEATHER AND WITH A WEAK FRONT IN OUR REGION, SOME SHOWERS AS WELL. OVERALL; HOWEVER, I’M CURRENTLY NOT EXPECTING A LOT OF RAIN TO COVER OUR AREA. BY LATE WEEK, VERY CHILLY TEMPERATURES WILL MOVE IN FROM CANADA. EXPECT AFTERNOON HIGHS TO STRUGGLE TO REACH 50 DEGREES DURING THE DAY WITH FROSTY CONDITIONS POSSIBLE FOR A FEW MORNINGS.

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE UPPER 30S TO MID-40S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH ISOLATED SHOWER. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

MONDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S TO LOWER 70S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN AROUND 70 DEGREES.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH EVENING SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE AROUND 70 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND COLDER. HIGHS AROUND MID-50S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!