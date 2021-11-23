Less wind for Wednesday

Good Tuesday! After a blustery afternoon, the wind will relax overnight leading the coldest night of the fall thus far, with temperatures expected to be in the upper teens to low 20s, aside from the metro areas which will stay closer to 30 degrees. Wednesday into Thanksgiving Day, as high pressure will slide offshore, and as clouds increase over the next two days, we’ll see and feel a gradually warming each day. High temperatures Wednesday will reach the upper 40s to low 50s, and highs on Thanksgiving Day reach the upper 50s. Thanksgiving night a cold front will approach the region, bringing some showers to the area. As colder air moves in behind the front, some snow to mix may be seen over the Allegheny Mountains. All precipitation will exit off our coast Friday morning, allowing gusty northwest winds back to the region, as afternoon temperatures plummet 10 or more degrees compared to Thanksgiving Day. Heading into the start of the weekend, it will continue to be dry, breezy, and chilly. For Sunday, the long-range forecast models diverge significantly on a southern-style clipper-type system which might go on to develop into a stronger low-pressure system off the coast. This period will bear watching, so stay with the WDVM weather team as we keep you updated on the holiday weekend weather.

The cold gives way to milder air for Thanksgiving Day, but the deep freeze makes a quick return for Black Friday! -ssumner@localdvm.com

Tonight: Becoming clear. Lows to range between 22-31 degrees.

Wednesday: Sunny and not as breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Thanksgiving: Increasing clouds, milder, with evening rain showers. Highs in the mid-50s.

Friday: Lingering AM showers, before turning mostly sunny and turning colder. Highs in the mid-40s

Saturday: Sunny and cold. Highs in the mid-40s.

Sunday: Cloudy with snow and rain showers. Highs in the 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and still cold. Highs in the 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Getting milder. Highs around 50 degrees.

Have a great rest of your day!