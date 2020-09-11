Less humid as the day wears on, cloudy and cooler Saturday

Friday: Areas of fog and some clouds through the AM, with clearing skies and a stray shower possible well to the south in the PM, becoming much less humid as well. Winds: NNE 8-12 mph, High: 81 (77-84)

Friday night: Partly cloudy early, increasing clouds late. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph, Low: 61 (56-64)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible across Northern Virginia. Winds: ESE 8-12 mph, High: 75 (72-78), Low: 63 (59-65)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Monday: Clearing skies, becoming partly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the 50’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

When it came to yesterday’s rainfall, you either saw way to much or hardly any at all. Early on, Winchester and Northern Virginia saw the heavy stuff, and then of course Montgomery County and the DC metro in the afternoon, where 3-5” of rain fell and lots of flash flooding occurred. The rest of us mainly stayed dry, and now the whole viewing area is experiencing that this morning thankfully. There is lots of fog out there with moisture still trapped at the surface, so we’ll be dealing with that until mid-morning. The frontal boundary we’ve been watching is still to our west, but it will finally pass through today. When that happens, lower humidity will finally arrive and we’ll see some clearing skies. Can’t rule out a stray shower across NOVA, but otherwise a dry day is in store.

Our above mentioned front only makes it so far south before stalling out. Meanwhile, high pressure will be over the Great Lakes and New England, creating an onshore flow from the east. Clouds will increase tonight as we get some cooler temperatures, with highs tomorrow staying cool only in the 70’s. Spotty shower chances will once again be possible across NOVA, but the rest of us stay dry. The stalled front starts to lift back north as a warm front Saturday night, but it will be slow and likely not arrive until Sunday. It will be quickly followed by a decently potent cold front, so we’re expecting warmer and slightly more humid conditions, as well as scattered showers and storms to end the weekend.

This time around, the new cold front will completely sweep through and not stall, with cooler and drier Canadian air pushing into the region for much of next week. Skies will clear out Monday and remain sunny through Wednesday. Highs will feel amazing, mostly in the 70’s with low humidity. Overnight lows will even get a bit chilly in spots, reaching down into the upper 40’s and 50’s. Next Thursday some clouds are likely to return as our next shot at some rainfall should be arriving late next week.

Have a great Friday and weekend everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson