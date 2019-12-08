Keeping the sun for the day, but clouds will come at night

We are keeping the sun as long as we can on this Sunday, but clouds are set to arrive late into the day and become overcast overnight. Monday will bring showers, so be mindful and take your rain gear with you in case you do not see rain early Monday morning.

A handful of us may see rain during our morning commute, but after midmorning, the rain starts to meander in. Rain Monday and Tuesday look to be a good steady soaking rain. Rainfall amounts will range from a quarter to a half-inch.

As temperatures drop on Tuesday, the forecast becomes slightly tricky. Tuesday night into Wednesday has the potential to see a switch over from pure rain to a late-night early morning mix of precipitation. Hopefully, the system doesn’t cause too many issues Wednesday morning, but I cannot rule out the potential for a slippery spot in the high mountain ranges.

Temperatures will then plummet as we head into Thursday and Friday with highs in the 30’s. We are watching a potential weather maker at the end of the week where we may see snow, but it also could be a cold rain depending on where you are at, but the system is still several days away, and the forecast is sure to change many times between now and then.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: A mostly sunny start will turn partly cloudy late in the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy skies turn mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Overcast skies with rain. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Tuesday: Continued showers with temperatures dropping throughout the day. The daytime high will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Wednesday: Breaking clouds with a chance of a morning mix. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Thursday: Clear and cold with highs only in the low to mid 30’s.

Friday: Clouds look to increase with highs in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. We are watching the potential for precipitation as we head into the weekend.

Saturday: Watch for mostly cloudy skies with a cold rain. Temperatures, depending on the location, could support a wintry mix. Highs will be in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Have a sunny Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen