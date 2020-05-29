June starts below average

The second half of the first week of June looks above average, though.

After a hot and humid day, temperatures over the weekend will fall closer to the average for this time of year. Plenty of sunshine is in for the weekend with a soothing northerly breeze to accompany temperatures closer to normal. For the first of June, temperatures will be near average or slightly below the average, but things will change as we head into midweek.

A shower will come late Tuesday and into the early morning hours on Wednesday. Wednesday afternoon may come up with a possible thunderstorm. A summer’s time chance of a pop-up storm is also possible for Thursday and Friday as temperatures rise back into the lower 80’s, which will be about 5 degrees above average.

The chance of rain will be limited next week. Most of us will only see a few hundredths of an inch of rain while areas that see storms may see up to a quarter of an inch. It does not appear to be a complete washout.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Friday night: Showers and storms early with showers exiting out by midnight. Clouds will gradually clear overnight with lows in the 60’s. Winds shift to the northwest after midnight.

Saturday: Clearing skies with cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Expect mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s.

Monday: Sunny weather with temperatures topping out in the low to mid 70’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Wednesday: Prepare to see a mix of clouds with a few showers in the morning. There will be a possible thunderstorm during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a summer’s time chance of an afternoon thundershower. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Friday: Plan on partly cloudy skies with a possible thundershower. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Have a wonderful weekend!