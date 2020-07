July heat sticking around for a few more days

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD MONDAY! UNDER MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES, THE AREA IS SETTING UP TO BE ANOTHER AFTERNOON OF EXTREME HEAT. THE NWS HAS ISSUED HEAT ADVISORIES AND EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGS FROM NEAR I-81 RIGHT DOWN TO THE COAST UNTIL 8 P.M. TWO COUNTIES, ST. MARY`S AND CALVERT, ALONG THE WESTERN MARYLAND SHORE, ARE UNDER EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGS, AS THERE WILL BE MULTIPLE HOURS OF 110 PLUS HEAT INDICES DUE TO HIGHER DEW POINT TEMPS NEAR THE WARM CHESAPEAKE BAY WATERS. OVERALL, THE THERMOMETER HAS THE POTENTIAL TO REACH THE UPPER 90S WITH THE “FEELS-LIKE” TEMPS APPROACHING 112 DEGREE MARK! TRY TO TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU ARE FINDING YOURSELF OUTSIDE MORE OFTEN THAN NOT TODAY AND INTO THE EARLY EVENING. WITH THE EXTREME HEAT, IT IS SOMETIMES HARD FOR WIDESPREAD THUNDERSTORM DEVELOPMENT, BUT A FEW THUNDERSTORM CHANCES REMAIN ALONG AND SOUTH OF THE I-66 CORRIDOR THIS AFTERNOON, WITH DAMAGING WINDS BEING THE PRIMARY THREAT.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY, LOOK TO BE VERY SIMILAR DAYS, WITH THE AFTERNOON HEAT, HUMIDITY AND POTENTIAL THUNDERSTORMS AROUND. BY THURSDAY AND MORE LIKELY FRIDAY, A COLD FRONT IS FORECAST TO DROP SOUTHWARD INTO THE REGION LATE IN THE DAY AND INTO THURSDAY NIGHT. THE ATMOSPHERE WILL BE RIPE, AT THAT TIME, TO HAVE THE POTENTIAL FOR SOME HEAVY RAIN, LOCALIZED FLOODING, AND SOME STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE. THE BEST CHANCE FOR THIS HAPPENING APPEARS TO BE ALONG AND EAST OF THE I-95 CORRIDOR. HIGHS THURSDAY WILL TREND SLIGHTLY COOLER COMPARED TO PREVIOUS DAYS, TOPPING OUT IN THE LOW TO MIDDLE 90S, WITH UPPER 80S IN THE MOUNTAINS ALL WHILE THE HUMIDITY REMAINS HIGH. LOOKING AHEAD TO THE WEEKEND AND DEPENDING UPON WHICH LONG RANGE MODEL IS CORRECT, ONE OF TWO SCENARIOS WILL TAKE EFFECT FOR OUR AREA, ON SATURDAY. THE FIRST IS THAT THE FRONT MOVES INTO THE CAROLINAS ALLOWING FOR SUNSHINE, SLIGHTLY COOLER TEMPS LESS HUMIDITY TO WIN OUT, OR THE FRONT STUBBORNLY HANGS NEARBY BRINGING ABOUT MORE AFTERNOON THUNDERSTORMS CLOSER TO THE AREA. DAYTIME HIGHS SATURDAY AFTERNOON ARE FORECAST TO BE IN THE UPPER 80S TO MIDDLE 90S. BY SUNDAY, THE BOUNDARY FINALLY LOOKS TO PUSH FAR ENOUGH SOUTH AND/OR DISSIPATE THAT DRIER CONDITIONS PREVAIL. TEMPERATURES WILL TREND UPWARD A TOUCH ON SUNDAY WITH LOW TO MIDDLE 90S AREAWIDE.

TONIGHT: EARLY SCATTERED STORMS THEN BECOMING MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS FROM 67-80 DEGREES.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH STORMS AND CONTINUED HOT. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 90S. FELLS-LIKE TEMPS AROUND THE LOW 100S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS AND STORMS. NOT AS HOT. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S TO LOW 90S

WEEKEND: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED THUNDERSHOWERS. NOT AS HUMID. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

MONDAY: ISOLATED THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

STAY COOL!