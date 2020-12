HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD WEDNESDAY! A MIX BAG IF RAIN, SLEET, AND SNOW HAVE COVERED THE ENTIRE AREA TODAY AND WILL CONTINUE TO DO SO GOING INTO TONIGHT. MODEL TRENDS CONTINUE TO INDICATE MIX PRECIPITATION PUSHING WESTWARD AND INTO FREDERICK COUNTY, MARYLAND TO THE EASTERN SIDE OF THE BLUE RIDGE MOUNTAINS THIS EARLY EVENING. A SWITCH OVER TO JUST PLAIN RAIN SEEMS LIKELY ALONG AND EAST OF I-95, PRIMARILY SOUTH OF BALTIMORE AND INTO SOUTHERN MARYLAND. THAT IS AN AREA WHERE 1 TO 2 INCH RAIN AMOUNTS ARE POSSIBLE, SATURATING THE GROUND EVEN FURTHER, AND THEREBY LEADING TO A FLOOD WATCH AROUND D.C. THE HIGHEST SNOW AMOUNTS WILL TAKE PLACE ALONG AND WEST OF THE I-81 AND NORTH OF THE I-66 CORRIDORS, AS THOSE FOLKS WILL SEE SNOW AS THE DOMINATE FORM OF PRECIPITATION THROUGHOUT THE ENTIRE EVENT. COLDER AIR WILL FILTER IN ON THE BACKSIDE LATE THIS EVENING AND OVERNIGHT, SO THOSE AREAS THAT SEE MIX PRECIPITATION/RAIN WILL TRANSITION BACK OVER TO SNOW BEFORE ENDING BY AROUND SUNRISE THURSDAY. THERE MAY BE SEE SOME LINGERING SNOW SHOWERS ACROSS THE ALLEGHENIES, THURSDAY, OTHERWISE DRY CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED THE REMAINDER OF THE REGION. FORECASTED TEMPERATURES WILL BE IN THE 30S TO NEAR 40 THURSDAY, FALLING BACK INTO THE 20S THURSDAY NIGHT AS ANOTHER CANADIAN HIGH PRESSURE MAKES AN APPEARANCE.

Today we’re seeing the first major snow storm in a couple of years. Here are some snow amounts by mid-afternoon. – Scott Sumner

HIGH PRESSURE WILL START SHIFTING OFFSHORE ON SATURDAY, ALLOWING WINDS TO TURN SOUTHERLY AND BRINGING SLIGHTLY MILDER AIR BACK TO THE REGION, ALONG WITH DRY WEATHER. A WEAK SYSTEM WILL APPROACH FROM THE WEST ON SUNDAY, WHICH IN TURN COULD BRING A FEW SHOWERS TO THE REGION, BUT ODDS OF SHOWERS REMAIN FAIRLY LOW. THE MAINLY DRY WEATHER LOOKS TO CONTINUE INTO CHRISTMAS WEEK, WITH TEMPERATURES LIKELY STAYING ABOVE NORMAL FOR LATE DECEMBER.

TONIGHT: SNOW, SLEET, AND RAIN, CHANGING BACK TO MOSTLY SNOW EAST OF I-95. WINDY. LOWS RANGE FROM 23-32 DEGREES.

THURSDAY: MOUNTAIN FLURRIES, OTHERWISE PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID-30S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 30S.

WEEKEND: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-40S.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. ISOLATED COASTAL SHOWER. HIGHS IN THE MID-40S

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 40S.

WEDNESDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!