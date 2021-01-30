It’s cold and snow’s on the way

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:
Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows will be in the mid 20’s. Winds will turn from the northwest to the southeast at 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Snow likely. Highs will be in the upper 20’s and low 30’s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph with gusts as high as 25. Snowfall accumulations 4-8 inches, with some icing possible late in the day.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a mix of snow and ice early before changing back to snow. Roads may be slippery. Highs will be in the low to mid 30.s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of a lingering snow shower. Highs will be in the upper 30.s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 30’s and low 40’s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the mid 40’s.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of a wintry mix. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and low 50’s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a wintry mix. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to low 50’s.
Enjoy your weekend!
Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro