It’s cold and snow’s on the way

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows will be in the mid 20’s. Winds will turn from the northwest to the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Snow likely. Highs will be in the upper 20’s and low 30’s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph with gusts as high as 25. Snowfall accumulations 4-8 inches, with some icing possible late in the day.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a mix of snow and ice early before changing back to snow. Roads may be slippery. Highs will be in the low to mid 30.s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of a lingering snow shower. Highs will be in the upper 30.s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 30’s and low 40’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the mid 40’s.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of a wintry mix. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and low 50’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a wintry mix. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to low 50’s.

Enjoy your weekend!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro