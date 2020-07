Isolated showers this evening

Chance of A.M. shower and then gradual clearing for Monday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – A MOSTLY SUNNY AND HOT MORNING WAS QUICKLY REPLACED WITH INCREASING CLOUD COVER. WE’RE WATCHING ISOLATED SHOWERS AND POSSIBLY A THUNDERSTORM THIS EVENING AHEAD OF A COLD FRONT. THE THREAT FOR SEVERE STORMS WILL CONTINUE OVERNIGHT INTO THE MORNING HOURS ONCE THE FRONT MOVES THROUGH. MOSTLY CLOUDY CONDITIONS TO START YOUR MONDAY BUT WILL IMPROVE AS THE DAY GOES ON. AS A HIGH PRESSURE MOVES OVER US, WINDS WILL SHIFT TO A NW FLOW MONDAY NIGHT SO EXPECT CLEAR CONDITIONS AND COOLER LOWS. YOUR TUESDAY WILL HAVE PLENTY OF SUNSHINE, LOWER HUMIDITY, AND HIGH’S NEAR 90 DEGREES.

WE’RE BACK ON THE SUMMER TRACK WEDNESDAY WITH INCREASING HUMIDITY AND SOUTHERLY FLOW. TEMPERATURES WILL GET INTO THE LOW 90’S AND WE’LL STILL HAVE DRY CONDITIONS. HEAT CONTINUES TO BUILD OVER THE AREA SO THURSDAY AND FRIDAY WILL BE HOT AND HUMID WITH TEMPERATURES NEAR THE MID 90’S. THE HEAT INDEX WILL PUSH INTO THE HIGH 90’S AND 100 DEGREES. THIS HEAT WILL GIVE US A CHANCE OF SHOWERS OR THUNDERSTORMS ON EACH DAY.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS OR THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS NEAR 67 DEGREES.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF A SHOWER MAINLY IN THE MORNING. HIGHS WILL BE IN THE UPPER 80’S..

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES AND MUCH MORE COMFORTABLE. HIGHS WILL BE NEAR 90 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE ALONG WITH HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 90’S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND HOT WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS. HIGHS WILL BE IN THE MID 90’S

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH AN ISOLATED THUNDERSTORM POSSIBLE. HIGHS WILL BE IN THE MID 90’S WITH A HEAT INDEX CLOSE TO 100 DEGREES.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF AN AFTERNOON SHOWER. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 90’S.

HAVE A GREAT WEEK!

METEOROLOGIST MICHAEL DEL SONTRO