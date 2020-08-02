Isaias to bring massive amounts of rain

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for 3-6 inches of heavy rainfall through Tuesday.

The impacts of Tropical Storm Isaias will enter our region Monday afternoon and continue throughout the day on Tuesday. Showers and storms are likely, but the most significant impact will be the massive amounts of rain it drops.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for late Monday afternoon throughout most of the day Tuesday. 3-6 inches of rain plus heavier amounts locally may cause creek and stream flooding. Floodwaters are again possible in urban areas that are poor to drain off excessive amounts of water.

Winds associated with isolated thunderstorms may also add to the threats. Most of the severe weather on Monday will be along the Carolina Coastline. While still under a marginal risk here in our area, the likelihood of increased storm development will mainly be east of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Tuesday’s severe weather looks to be along the DelMarVa Coastline, while most of the stronger storms will be to the east, heavy rainfall brings the risk of scattered to widespread area flooding. Flash flooding will also remain a threat mainly along creeks and streams and other areas poor to drain. If you come across floodwaters, turn around and find another route.

Things start to exit out of the region on Wednesday. We see a bit of sunshine that carries on throughout the end of the week. While things will be less humid Wednesday and Thursday, the heat will increase as we head over the weekend.

The temperature trend for the week will be below average. Still, as we head into next weekend, temperatures will begin to trend closer to the average before going once again above the usual temperature Sunday.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday night: Increasing clouds with a chance of showers and storms, mainly before midnight. Lows will be in the upper 60’s and low to mid 70’s. Winds will be out of the southwest at five mph.

Monday: Clouds pour in with showers and storms beginning as early as the afternoon, but will become more widespread late afternoon and overnight. 3-6 inches of rainfall expected through Tuesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s. Winds will be out of the south at five mph.

Tuesday: Overcast skies with heavy showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and low 80’s.

Wednesday: A break in the clouds after a morning leftover shower. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Thursday: Plan for partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of an isolated shower late. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Friday: A few extra clouds with an isolated shower possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Saturday: A mix of clouds with a slight chance of a pop-up shower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Sunday: Watch for partly cloudy skies with a chance of an isolated shower. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and low 90’s.

Have a wonderful week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen