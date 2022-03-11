There has been a small tweaking in snow amounts, but in general, the amounts forecasted are similar to what we talked about and showed yesterday. Stay safe and enjoy the weekend. -ssumner@localdvm.com

Good Friday! Tonight, all attention will turn to a strong storm system approaching the area. Overnight into Saturday, attention turns to a strong winter storm as it approaches our area from the south and west. The greatest concern potential for big totals will be across the Garrett and interior Allegany counties in western Maryland as well as interior Mineral and Grant counties in West Virginia where Winter Storm Warnings are now in effect. Snow amounts look to range from around a Trace in D.C. to 6” + in the regions that are under the Warning. In terms of timing, precipitation will start to change over to snow along the Allegheny Mountains late Friday night, gradually spreading eastward to I-95.by mid-morning. All snowfall is forecast to come to an end during the mid-late afternoon from west to east. Once the snow exits, then the blustery winds will pick up, possibly leading to isolated blizzard conditions. Speaking of winds, the winds will likely range between 20-25 mph, gusting to 40-50 mph! This has prompted the National Weather Service this afternoon to issue a Wind Advisory, as conditions could lead to downed trees and localized power outages. On top of it all, overnight Saturday and into Sunday the combination of strong winds and cold air will lead to very cold wind chills. Wind Chills will likely dip well below zero (approaching -20 F) in the mountains, with most locations dropping into the single digits. Chilled sunshine returns on Sunday, but the chill will not last long as high pressure will help to result in a warming trend throughout the week. Stay with the WDVM weather team throughout the weekend with our next impending winter event.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase with rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows range from 26-44 degrees.

SATURDAY: Rain changes quickly to snow and ends by mid-afternoon. Windy and cold weather to follow. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY: Sunny, chilly and breezy. Highs in the low 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, mild. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Have a great and safe weekend!

Meteorologist Scott Sumner