Increasing clouds with temperatures in the 40’s

Clouds set to increase this Thursday after a bit of morning frost. Highs will go up into the 40’s for most of us today, but changes to the forecast are coming as early as Friday afternoon.

A low-pressure system that brought a little bit of snow to the nation’s Heartland will continue to move eastward up the Ohio River Valley. The system will begin to arrive Friday afternoon and evening with a few showers possible. Anticipate a cold rain, folks!

A cold and soggy Saturday is in store for the region. The high mountains to the west could see Saturday’s rain turn into more of a wintry mix as we head throughout the day. The rest of the region can expect around a half-inch of rain, with some seeing over an inch. Stay tuned in for that.

We will have the possibility to see light snow on Sunday, but little to no accumulation expected. Clouds will remain in the area, and we will have another chance to see another flurry on Monday.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Clouds will increase with highs in the low to mid 40’s. Winds will be out of the southeast at five mph.

Thursday night: Expect mostly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 20’s and low to mid 30’s. Winds will be calm — frosty conditions possible overnight for those who are near or below freezing.

Friday: Getting ready for mostly cloudy skies with a few showers possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Saturday: Cold soaking rain. Rainfall totals look to be at least a good half inch with a few areas to see over an inch. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s. Highest mountains to the west may see a switch over to snow late Saturday into Sunday.

Sunday: A few light snow showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Monday: Cloudy skies with a possible flurry with highs in the low to mid 40’s.

Tuesday: Anticipate mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 40’s.

Wednesday: Watching to see mostly cloudy skies with a few flurries possible with highs in the mid to upper 40’s.

Have a tremendous Thursday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen