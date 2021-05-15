Increasing clouds overnight; mild temps

Here’s your 7-day forecast:
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows will be in the upper 40’s to low 50’s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Possible Thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs will be near 70 degrees.
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of an isolated shower. Highs will be in the low 70’s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the mid 70’s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be near 80 degrees.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the mid 80’s.
Friday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.
Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 80’s.
Have a great Sunday!
Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro