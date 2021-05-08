Mostly clear skies early and increasing clouds after midnight with rain showers arriving for Sunday. Overnight temperatures are still cool in the upper 30’s to low 40’s. We’ll have isolated showers on Sunday, mostly in the afternoon as a warm front crosses the region. Another chance later in the evening as a cold front approaches and pushes through overnight Sunday. High’s in the mid to upper 60’s Sunday. Lingering chance of a shower Monday morning, then gradual clear with sunshine by afternoon.