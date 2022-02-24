Winter weather in the form of icy conditions is expected overnight, so the National Weather Service has issued both an Ice Storm Warning where the greatest ice accumulation is forecast, along with a Winter Weather Advisory for most counties west of I-95. Stay safe! – ssumner@localdvm.com

Good Thursday! Tonight, more precipitation will impact the area, first starting out as sleet and then turning to freezing rain and eventually plain rain before sunrise Friday. Temperatures will slowly warm as a warm front moves north, but it will take several hours before this happens and that is why the rise in temperatures overnight will be painstakingly slow. Forecasted overnight temperatures will stay in the 30s but rise through the 40s Friday morning. A storm and its cold front will pull away by midday Friday, bringing an end to the precipitation and the rising morning temps. Behind Friday’s cold front, the winds will pick up out of the northwest sustained between 15-20mph and gusting to around 35 mph. As a result of all the inclement weather coming, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for areas west of I-95 until mid-morning Friday and there is also an Ice Storm Warning for significant icing in Garrett, Allegany counties in Western Maryland, along with Mineral County in West Virginia. Overall ice accumulations of a quarter of an inch to three-tenths of an inch are possible for those areas, while elsewhere, accumulations of less than a quarter of an inch are expected north and west of DC. High pressure will gradually build in from the west Friday night and stay through the weekend.

TONIGHT: Rain, freezing rain, and sleet. Lows range between 31-39 degrees.

FRIDAY: Early precipitation, turning cold and windy. Highs in the 50s.

WEEKEND: Partly cloudy and chilly. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs around 540 degrees.

TUESDAY-THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

Have a great night!

Meteorologist Scott Sumner