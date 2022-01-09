Ice cold temperatures to start the week

Freezing rain will impact areas along the Mason-Dixon line northward this morning. A glaze of ice is possible for the Shenandoah Valley, but up to a tenth of an inch of ice is possible across the Cumberland Valley and points northward. After the freezing rain this morning, regular rain showers are in store for the afternoon.

Bitterly cold temperatures will come into the region during the workweek. Winds will begin to kick up Sunday evening and blow all day Monday into Tuesday. Highs Monday will be in the 30s, but the high Tuesday will only be into the 20s! Temperatures will be in the teens Monday night.

We try to warm up closer to average mid to late week, but a batch of cold air will rush in before our next system giving us the chance of a mix of rain, snow, sleet, and/or ice next weekend.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Ice during the morning switching to rain by the afternoon. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s.

Monday: Windy with highs in the 30s.

Tuesday: Cold and breezy. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 40s.

Thursday: Building clouds with highs in the 40s.

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Saturday: A chance of a wintry mix. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s.

Have a wonderful week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen