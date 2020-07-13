Humidity to come mid to late week

After a bit of a relief from the heat, a ridge of high pressure will form over our area mid-week, sending us back into the 90’s. After Wednesday, the high pressure will try to break to make way for a few showers and storms on Thursday and Friday. So far, this looks like the highest chance of rain this week beyond today.

Later this week, things will get hot and muggy in association with increased moisture that may give us some rain late week into the weekend. The heat index will generally increase and depart from air temperature into the low 100’s. However, model data shows that things get a bit toasty as we start the next week with highs soaring into the mid to upper 90’s with heat indices up to 105. While this is still nearly a week out, there may be warmer days ahead after seeing cooler temperatures over the weekend.

This coming weekend will see a mix of sun and clouds with a summertime’s chance for rain. While the percentages are low for now, suggesting hit or miss showers, it does give us something to look forward to this seasonal abnormally dry time. Be sure to keep yourself, gardens, and lawns well hydrated.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Monday night: A mix of clouds with lows in the mid to upper 60’s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Expect mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 90’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s.

Friday: A mix of clouds with showers and storms. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s.

Saturday: A few clouds associated with a few isolated thundershowers. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s.

Sunday: Plan for partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s.

Monday: A mix of clouds with a chance of an isolated thundershower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90’s.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen