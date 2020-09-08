Humidity more noticeable, but staying dry yet again today

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies, with more sunshine in the morning and more clouds late. Winds: SSE 8-12 mph, High: 88 (84-91)

Tuesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds: ESE 4-8 mph, Low: 66 (64-69)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms possible, mainly to the south. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph, High: 85 (80-88), Low: 67 (65-71)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Saturday: Increasing clouds, turning mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

Just like that Labor Day weekend has already passed, but our dry conditions from the holiday weekend are going to stick with us into the shortened work week. High pressure remains strong, keeping rain off to our south and northwest and giving us a partly cloudy sky. Like yesterday, we’ll be a few degrees warmer than the previous day, with humidity also slowly creeping upward too. A few more clouds will continue to push into the area overnight, as a tropical disturbance nears the East Coast. Beyond today and tonight, this coastal low and an approaching cold front will bring back rain chances.

It’s tough to pinpoint down exactly how close the tropical low will get to the area as it meanders westward, but current trends keep it off to our south for Wednesday. Isolated showers and storms will be more possible over southern Maryland and Northern Virginia as a result, while the rest of us will likely stay dry and humid. On Thursday, the very slow moving cold front to our west approaches, with plenty of tropical moisture in place to work with. Scattered showers and storms will fire up as a result before the front drifts just far enough to the south and east to clear the area before stalling out. Temperatures will generally be in the 80’s and it will be humid, with slightly cooler conditions Wednesday.

High pressure over the Great Lakes and Northeast will strengthen just off to our north Friday and Saturday. It is expected to be close enough to give us dry and slightly cooler days through the first half of the weekend, with some increase in clouds late Saturday. Then on Sunday as the high moves east, it will pull up the stalled boundary nearby and create a warm front. This warm front and a nearby cold front will make for a soggy Sunday into Monday morning before some clearing early next week. Generally we stay seasonal with temperatures through the weekend.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson