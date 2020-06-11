Humidity gradually leaves, cold front lingers to the east

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered AM showers to start. Skies clearing and turning breezy in the afternoon for most, with additional clouds and scattered shower and storm chances to the east. Winds: W 10-20 mph, High: 86 (80-89)

Thursday night: Mostly clear skies and cooler with some additional clouds to the east. Winds: NW 4-8 mph, Low: 59 (53-62)

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. High: 85 (79-89), Low: 60 (52-62)

Saturday: Partly cloudy with increasing clouds late. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Monday: Cloudy with showers. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

All of the heat and humidity finally sparked up storms and made for an active end to our Wednesday. After firing in the mid-afternoon, these storms drifted east, dumping a good deal of rain in some locations, with a few turning severe with some strong winds that knocked down a few trees. This morning a few weakening storms and showers remain, with the cold front over the Blue Ridge Mountains. This front will ever so slowly continue east, which means a continued chance for scattered showers everywhere this morning. As we warm up into the afternoon, the front will then be along I-95, which means a quiet afternoon with clearing skies for most. Eastern locations, like Montgomery, Loudoun, and Fairfax Counties will have a continued chance for showers and storms into the evening.

With such a slow-moving front, the humidity will slowly retreat to the east today, but by tonight it will be feeling much more comfortable. This continues Friday under a mostly sunny sky, a great way to end the week and one of the last calm days in the forecast. Saturday another cold front drops south from Canada, though this one will be dry aside from a few sprinkles over the mountains. While the daylight hours will be dry, clouds start to return as a cutoff low begins to set up directly overhead to end the weekend.

This cutoff low will end up being the thorn in our side for the end of the weekend and well into next week. Conditions will remain the same each and every day, with easterly winds off of the Atlantic sloping up the terrain and giving us cooler temperatures, lots of clouds, and scattered shower chances. There is a possibility for some heavy rain in spots Monday and Tuesday if the easterly flow is strong enough, but for now, that doesn’t look likely given all the uncertainty. This setup does finally start to wash out very late next week but expect a lot of soggy and cool weather. Certainly enjoy the nicer conditions to end this week and start the weekend while we have them.

Have a great rest of your Thursday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson