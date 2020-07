Humid overnight and clearing by morning

Isolated fog early and becoming mostly sunny and hot on Sunday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – HAPPY FOURTH OF JULY!

A FEW ISOLATED SHOWERS MOVING THROUGH THE AREA BUT THEY WILL CLEAR OUT OVER THE NEXT COUPLE OF HOURS. BECOMING MOSTLY CLEAR LATER THIS EVENING AND WE CAN EXPECT EARLY MORNING FOG. IT WILL BURN OFF QUICKLY WITH MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES AND RELATIVELY DRY SUNDAY.

SUMMER CONDITIONS WILL BE EXPECTED ALL WEEK WHICH CAN BE EXPECTED THIS TIME OF YEAR. THERE’S AN UPPER LEVEL RIDGE THAT WILL DOMINATE THE AREA. WE CAN EXPECT TEMPERATURES TO BE IN THE LOW TO MID 90’S CONSISTENTLY ALL WEEK. IT WILL BE MOSTLY SUNNY WITH DRY CONDITIONS. THE HEAT AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL GIVE US A CHANCE OF SHOWERS OR THUNDERSTORMS EACH DAY.

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY AND EARLY MORNING FOG. LOWS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, WARM, AND HUMID. SLIGHT CHANCE OF A SPOT SHOWER IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGH’S IN THE LOW TO MID 90’S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF AN AFTERNOON SHOWER AND THUNDERSTORM. HIGH’S IN THE LOW TO MID 90’S.

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF AN AFTERNOON SHOWER OR THUNDERSTORM. HIGH’S IN THE LOW TO MID 90’S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF AN AFTERNOON SHOWER OR THUNDERSTORM. HIGH’S IN THE LOW TO MID 90’S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF AN AFTERNOON SHOWER OR THUNDERSTORM. HIGH’S IN THE LOW TO MID 90’S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF AN AFTERNOON SHOWER OR THUNDERSTORM. HIGH’S IN THE LOW TO MID 90’S.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGH’S IN THE LOW 90’S.

HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND!