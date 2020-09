How much longer before we rain back to the region?

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! TODAY STARTED OFF CHILLY, FOR THE FIRST DAY OF AUTUMN, BUT IT WARMED UP NICELY THIS AFTERNOON, GETTING INTO THE 70S. AS OUR WINDS SHIFT AROUND TO THE SOUTH AND EAST, OVERNIGHT TEMPERATURES ARE FORECAST TO BE SLIGHTLY MILDER TONIGHT THAN IN PREVIOUS NIGHTS, GENERALLY IN THE 40S TO UPPER 50S. THE NICE, DRY WEATHER WILL REMAIN WITH US WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY, AS AFTERNOON HIGHS LOOK TO RISE TO AROUND 80 DEGREES. THE REMNANTS OF BETA WILL NEAR THE REGION THURSDAY NIGHT AND AT THIS TIME AN INCREASE IN CLOUD COVER IS EXPECTED, AS THE MAJORITY OF THE RAIN SHOULD STAY TO OUR SOUTH. OVER THE WEEKEND AND INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK, A COUPLE OF COLD FRONTS LOOK TO APPROACH OUR AREA, BRINGING SOME SHOWERS TO THE REGION. EARLY NEXT WEEK, A STRONGER COLD FRONT PUSHES INTO THE REGION, AS A COOL CANADIAN AIR MASS DIVES INTO THE REGION.

TONIGHT: CLEAR AND NOT AS COLD. LOWS RANGE FROM 47-59 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER70S.

THURSDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY, BUT DRY. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A FEW SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

WEEKEND: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS WITH LIGHT SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID-70S.

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH RAIN SHOWER AND POSSIBLE THUNDERSHOWER. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

ENJOY THE REST OF YOUR DAY!