HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) - Clouds have been decreasing this afternoon as the low pressure system continues to pull offshore. Winds are gusting over 25 mph and will slightly pull back this evening. As the high pressure builds in, we will still continue to have winds out of the West on Monday. This will keep temperatures in the low to mid 60’s with blue skies above.

Once the high pressure sits along the East Coast on Tuesday, it will bring in southern warmth causing our temps Tuesday to be in the upper 70’s and low 80’s. This warm air will stay over us for a couple of days with Wednesday expected to be the hottest.