Hot & Sunny? Let’s do it again Sunday

Very Hot and sunny weather continues for Sunday

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. South winds 5 mph. Lows will be in the mid 60’s.

Sunday: Sunny and hot. Highs will be in the low 90’s.

Monday: Hot and humid with a chance of thundershowers. Highs will be in the 90’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s and 90’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the 80’s and 90’s.

Thursday & Friday: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs only in the 80’s.

Friday: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the 70’s.