Hot & humid Sunday

We had a nice reprieve from the heatwave of the previous week. As the high pressure moves out to sea, our conditions will change to a southerly flow. What does this mean for us? It’s another round of hot temperatures and humid conditions beginning Sunday. It was noticeably more humid today, and that was without full sunshine. There are plenty of clouds these next couple of days while we’re wedged between the departing high pressure and incoming low pressure system.

The next area of low pressure to watch is North of the Great Lakes. A warm front will push North on Sunday morning with spotty showers, and then the approaching cold front will approach Sunday evening. This will give us a chance of showers or storms late Sunday evening once the front moves through Monday, our best chance of showers/storms will be during the peak of the daytime heating period.

It will stay sunny, hot, and humid on Tuesday and Wednesday. A system in the Carolina’s should stall and stay to our south. At the same time, the troughs along the northern track will keep showers to our north. It’s not until Thursday when there’s a more developed trough pushing through, triggering some possible showers and storms.

Here’s your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a chance of spotty showers. Winds from the South 5-8 mph. Lows near 70 degrees.

Sunday: Partly sunny, much warmer, and humid. Chance of early showers, and then a late day storm. Highs will be in the 90’s.

Monday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers or storms. Highs will be in the low 90’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid 90’s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid 90’s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Chance of showers or storms. Highs will be in the low 90’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to low 90’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to low 90’s.

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro