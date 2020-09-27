Hot & humid on your Monday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – Widespread clouds this evening but staying dry and calm overnight. We’ll see sunshine on Monday which will raise our high temperatures into the lower 80’s along with humidity. Winds will pick up through the day, S 10-15 mph, with some gusts up to 20 mph. A chance of a shower late on Monday as a cold front moves towards the Appalachian.

Some steady rain with overcast skies on Tuesday. High’s will only be in the low 70’s. The cold front will move through late Tuesday night and we’ll experience continued showers through Wednesday before some partial clearing. Our new High temperature will be in the upper 60’s.

Looking for another High pressure to move in by the end of the week with drier and cooler air. Daytime High’s staying near the mid 60’s and colder night temperatures in the 40’s.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy skies with areas of fog. Winds SSE 5 mph. Lows near 64 degrees.

Monday: Morning fog then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of a shower towards evening and becoming breezy in the afternoon. Winds will be S 10-15 mph with some gusts up to 20 mph. Highs in the low to mid 80’s.

Tuesday: Overcast with steady rain likely. Highs in the low 70’s.

Wednesday: Overcast skies with showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60’s.

Thursday: Mix of clouds with a slight chance of a shower. Highs in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the low to mid 60’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 60’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High’s in the low to mid 60’s.

Have a great week!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro