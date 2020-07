HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) - WE HAD TEMPERATURES ACROSS OUR REGION IN THE UPPER 90’S WITH A HEAT INDEX NEAR 105 DEGREES TODAY. A HEAT ADVISORY HAS BEEN REISSUED FOR MONDAY FROM 12PM - 8PM. YOU CAN EXPECT SIMILAR WEATHER TOMORROW WITH A GREATER CHANCE OF SCATTERED SHOWERS OR THUNDERSTORMS. TEMPERATURES THIS HIGH WITH DEWPOINTS IN THE 70’S, YOU’RE LIKELY TO GET SOME STORM ACTIVITY.WE SHOULD HAVE MORE CLOUD COVER IN THE MORNING BUT IF IT BECOMES MOSTLY SUNNY IN THE EARLY AFTERNOON, WE COULD SURPASS TODAY’S TEMPERATURES.

A STALLED COLD FRONT WILL BEGIN TO MOVE WHICH WILL LEAVE US WITH A MIXED OF SUN AND CLOUDS AND SCATTERED SHOWER ACTIVITY FROM WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY. THE MOST LIKELY RAIN THREAT WILL BE ON WEDNESDAY AS A TROUGH PASSES ALOFT COMBINING WITH THE HOT AIR MASS IN PLACE. AS THE FRONT PUSHES THROUGH WE COULD BE LOOKING AT A DRIER WEEKEND AHEAD.