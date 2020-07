Hot, Dry, & Humid on Sunday

Some patchy fog by morning and then clearing out

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – THE REST OF THE WEEKEND WILL HAVE PLENTY OF SUNSHINE WITH A FEW MIXED CLOUDS. AFTER A FEW DAYS OF STORM ACTIVITY, IT WILL BE RELATIVELY DRY INTO THE START OF THE WEEK. AN AREA OF HIGH PRESSURE WILL KEEP US DRY SUNDAY AND MONDAY BUT WILL BRING PLENTY OF HEAT AND TEMPERATURES BACK INTO THE MID TO UPPER 90’S FOR A COUPLE OF DAYS.

OUR NEXT SIGNIFICANT EVENT WILL BE A COLD FRONT DROPPING THROUGH THE AREA ON TUESDAY COLLIDING WITH THE WARM & HUMID AIR MASS ALREADY IN PLACE. IT’S LIKELY TO PRODUCE SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS THROUGHOUT THE DAY. WE COULD HAVE SOME LEFTOVER SHOWERS ON WEDNESDAY BUT ONCE IT PASSES TO OUR SOUTH, WE’LL GET DRY AIR MOVING IN. TEMPERATURES WILL DROP NEAR AVERAGE WITH LESS HUMIDITY AS DEW POINTS DROP INTO THE LOW 60’S.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR 7 DAY FORECAST:

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE LOW TO MID 70’S.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH’S NEAR THE MID 90’S. HEAT INDICES A FEW DEGREES WARMER.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & HOT. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 90’S. HEAT INDICES IN THE UPPER 90’S.

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SHOWERS OR THUNDERSTORMS LIKELY. HIGHS WILL BE IN THE LOW TO MID 90’S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF AN ISOLATED SHOWER. HIGHS WILL BE IN THE UPPER 80’S AND LOWER 90’S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY SKIES AND LESS HUMID. HIGHS WILL BE IN THE UPPER 80’S AND LOWER 90’S.

FRIDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS. HIGHS WILL BE IN THE UPPER 80’S AND LOWER 90’S.

HAVE A GOOD WEEKEND!

METEOROLOGIST MICHAEL DEL SONTRO