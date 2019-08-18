Hot and humid for Sunday

Showers and thunderstorms to come into the region midweek.

Temperatures are scaling back from the massive increase we saw in the forecast 12- 24 hours ago. Temperatures will continue to be hot and humid across the area with no relief until Tuesday and Wednesday. The week after Wednesday looks the best temperature-wise.

High and mainly dry as we go into Sunday and Monday. An isolated thundershower is possible, but with high pressure in place, most of the precipitation should wheel around in the area.

Highs will be in the 90’s through midweek, but changes to the weather pattern will allow for at least a few days closer to average.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to middle 90’s with some into the upper 90’s. Winds will be out of the south and west at 5-10 mph.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy with a light south wind. Lows will be in the upper 60’s and low to mid 70’s.

Monday: Hot and humid with high temperatures in the low to mid 90’s with a few going up into the upper 90’s. Partly cloudy with an isolated chance of a thundershower.

Tuesday: Plan for partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s with a few lesser people in the upper 90’s.

Wednesday: Temperatures will still hot, but temperatures should drop after Wednesday into the upper 80’s and low to mid 90’s. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Thursday: There will be an off chance of a leftover shower. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s with some areas seeing upper 80’s.

Friday: Look out for mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and low to mid-80’s.

Saturday: Hoping to see partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s with a few in the upper 80’s.

Have a wonderful Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen