Hold on to your hats ladies and gentlemen, Thanksgiving will be windy!

GOOD WEDNESDAY! THE EARLIER RAIN SHOWERS ARE OVER AND NOW THE SKIES ARE SLOWLY CLEARING, AS A COLD FRONT HEADS IN OUR DIRECTION. WITH CLEARING SKIES, TONIGHT TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED TO DROP DOWN INTO THE LOW TO MID 30S ALONG THE ALLEGANY FRONTAL RANGE WITH OVERNIGHT TEMPS INTO THE 40S FOR MOST AREAS EAST OF THE BLUE RIDGE. AS THE COLD FRONT CONTINUES EAST, STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS WILL MOVE IN THROUGHOUT OUR REGION, OVERNIGHT AND INTO THANKSGIVING DAY. SUSTAINED WINDS LOOK TO BE ON THE ORDER OF 15-25 MPH, WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH AT TIMES. THE STRONGEST WINDS WILL BE FOCUSED IN AREAS HIGHER THAN 2000 FEET AND WILL LIKELY OCCUR OVERNIGHT WEDNESDAY AND INTO THURSDAY MORNING. WINDS WILL GRADUALLY DIE DOWN LATE ON THANKSGIVING DAY AND THE SKIES WILL BECOME CLEAR.

TEMPERATURES WILL BE CHILLY AS WE END THE WEEK, AS DAYTIME HIGHS LOOK TO BE IN THE MID-40S FOR THANKSGIVING DAY AND BLACK FRIDAY, THOUGH THE LATTER OF THOSE DAYS SHOULD FEEL “SLIGHTLY BETTER” WITH A LIGHTER WIND IN PLACE. ALL EYES THEN GO TO THE WEEKEND. ANOTHER LOW-PRESSURE SYSTEM WILL MAKE ITS MOVE AND HEAD INTO THE MID-ATLANTIC FOR THE DAY ON SATURDAY. WITH ENOUGH COLD AIR AT THE SURFACE, THE ONSET OF PRECIPITATION MAY BE A WINTRY MIX (REALLY IN ELEVATIONS ABOVE 1500 FEET) BEFORE QUICKLY TURNING TO ALL RAIN. SUNDAY LOOKS TO BE MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH RAIN SHOWERS AND AS WE HEAD INTO A NEW WORK WEEK, WITH THE RAIN SHOWERS TURNING OVER TO SNOW SHOWERS ON MONDAY BEFORE EXITING THE EAST COAST.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY AND WINDY. LOWS: 37-42. WEST WINDS AT 10 TO 20 MPH. GUSTS MAY REACH 40 TO 50 MPH.

THANKSGIVING DAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND WINDY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 40S. WIND GUSTS MAY REACH 40 TO 45 MPH.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 40S.

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE FOR A LATE DAY SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOW 40S.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY WITH RAIN LIKELY. HIGHS IN THE MID 40S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS, ESPECIALLY IN THE MOUNTAINS. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 40S.

TUESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID 40S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY AND COOL. HIGHS IN THE MID 40S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY AND SUPER THANKSGIVING!!