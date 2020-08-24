Hit and miss storms possible this afternoon

Monday: A foggy start, turning partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms around starting in the mid-afternoon. Winds: WSW 8-12 mph, High: 91 (87-94)

Monday night: Partly cloudy with any storms ending by midnight, some patchy fog possible. Winds: SW 4-8 mph, Low: 71 (68-73)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. A few storms could be strong with damaging winds possible. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph, High: 94 (90-97), Low: 69 (64-71)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with hit or miss isolated showers and storms, a few could be strong. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies and hot. Highs will be in the 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

Over the weekend we returned back to typical late August warmth and humidity, with highs pushing and getting just over the 90 degree mark the last two days. To go with that we had some isolated storms pass by yesterday, with a few producing strong winds. This trend from the weekend continues the next few days, beginning with today as we’ll build up the heat and humidity once again. After a quiet and foggy start, storms will fire in the mid-afternoon and drift across the area the rest of the day. Overall, the chances for anything severe today look minimal, as there is no major weather feature around to provide enough of a boost to the storms.

On Tuesday, a cold front sweeps south across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, giving us that boost we won’t have today. Once again storms will develop in the afternoon mainly, out ahead of the approaching front. They will be hit or miss, but any that really get going could produce damaging winds. This front drops just south of us Tuesday night, but quickly returns Wednesday as a warm front. This keeps storm chances around through mid-week, with a slight chance of severe storms with gusty winds as well. All the while, high pressure remains just off the Atlantic coastline continuing to help keep us warm and humid.

The summertime heat reaches its peak for the week on Thursday, when highs could reach the mid-90’s with lots of sunshine. Going into the end of the week, a decent low will track across the southern Great Lakes, bringing showers and storms around Friday and Saturday. To go along with that, it’s looking like some rainfall from the remnants of Tropical Storm Laura could also mesh in Friday night into Saturday. Still a good deal of uncertainty on the additional tropical moisture right now, but soggy weather should be around one way or another into next weekend. Much cooler and drier air follows into next Sunday, dropping highs back to near 80 degrees with lows also back into the 50’s.

Have a great Monday and start to your week!

Meteorologist Damon Matson