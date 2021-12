Tonight, a cold front will push through the area continuing our breezy conditions, especially west of the Blue Ridge Mountains as temperatures will range from near freezing in the mountains to the upper 40s near the Bay. Check out my latest WDVM forecast at 5p & 6p Mon-Fri on WDVM, your local weather leader. Have a great night!- Lou Scally

Wind speeds will gradually decrease a little overnight, but pick back up on Friday, so the National Weather continues the Wind Warnings and Advisories. – ssumner@localdvm.com