High Wind Watches/Warnings in place for Thursday

Rain showers move in through the early evening hours before they leave around midnight. Temps look to stay a bit milder than last night due to the clouds and showers. The umbrella might be needed if you step out for dinner.

Good Wednesday! Tonight, light rain showers and slightly milder temperatures will be seen across the region. Forecasted lows look to range between the mid-30s to right around 50 degrees by the Bay. The main story, on Thursday, will be the strong winds behind a cold front. Wind speeds will increase to around 30 mph with gusts approaching 50 to 60 mph along and between the Allegheny Front and Interstate 81. The other weather story, besides the gusty winds, will be the warmer than normal high temperatures

Which is forecast to reach well into the 60s Thursday afternoon! The earlier High Wind Watch has been upgraded to a High Wind Warnings along and in the lee of the highest terrain. Breezy conditions will continue on Friday, especially during the morning hours, but won`t be quite as strong as Thursday or Thursday night. Sunny skies will be seen on Friday, with highs ranging from the mid-50s to the lower 60s around the Beltway. Currently, the weekend is looking nice for early December, as it will be dry and partly cloudy Saturday. Sunday a warm front will move through the region bringing more clouds than Saturday, but like the prior day, it is looking to be dry. Monday another cold front will move through the area, bringing a few light rain showers, and then temperatures will cool down on Tuesday. By the middle of next week, the region could briefly see a wintry mix of precipitation before temperatures warm and precipitation changes over to rain.

Tonight: Plenty of clouds with periods of showers. Lows to range between 36-50 degrees.

Thursday: Variably cloudy, windy, and mild. Highs in the 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s

Weekend: Variably cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

Monday: Partly sunny with some rain showers. Highs in the 50s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and colder. Highs in the 40s.

Wednesday: Mixed rain and snow showers. Highs around 50 degrees.

Have a great rest of your day!