High pressure will give us a great day today, with thunderstorms returning Tuesday

Nice weather will be with us this Monday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD MONDAY MORNING! TODAY WILL BE A SUPER DAY! THERE WILL BE PLENTY OF SUNSHINE, LOW HUMIDITY AND NO T-STORMS IN THE FORECAST FOR THIS AFTERNOON. THE REASON…HIGH PRESSURE THAT MOVED IN LAST NIGHT, WILL KEEP US DRY AND FREE OF T-STORMS TODAY. TEMPERATURES WILL ALSO BE PERFECT, STAYING IN THE UPPER 70S IN THE MOUNTAINS TO THE LOW TO MID 80S ELSEWHERE. UNFORTUNATELY, ALL GOOD THINGS MUST COME TO AN END, AND THE WEATHER IS NO DIFFERENT. AFTER A NICE NIGHT, WITH LOWS COMFORTABLY RANGING IN THE UPPER 50S IN THE POTOMAC HIGHLANDS TO AROUND 70 NEAR THE BELTWAY, WE LOOK TO SEE A REPEAT PERFORMANCE OF SPOTTY AFTERNOON T-STORMS THAT WE HAVE BEEN ACCUSTOMED TO SEEING LATELY.

THIS TREND OF WARM, HUMID, AND UNSETTLED WEATHER WILL START TUESDAY AND CONTINUE THROUGHOUT THE WEEK. A FRONT IS FORECAST TO ARRIVE SATURDAY AND MOVE TO THE SOUTH OF THE AREA ON SUNDAY. JUST LIKE MANY DAYS SO FAR THIS SUMMER, POP-UP STORMS ARE A POSSIBILITY EACH AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING. LATE SUNDAY, SOME LESS HUMID AIR COULD BUILD BACK TO THE AREA BEHIND THE FRONT.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TODAY: MOSTLY SUNNY WITH LOW HUMIDITY. HIGHS: 77-86. NORTHWEST WINDS AT 5 TO 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS: 58-70. LIGHT NORTH WIND.

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS AROUND 90.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE LOW 90S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE LOW 90S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE LOW 90S.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S TO LOW 90S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF A ISOLATED THUNDERSTORM. HIGHS IN THE MID AND UPPER 80S.

HAVE A GREAT DAY!

-METEOROLOGIST SCOTT SUMNER