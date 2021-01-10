High pressure in place for now

A low will bring clouds Tuesday.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40’s.

Monday: Increasing clouds later in the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Tuesday: Mix of clouds and sun. A low pressure system will pass just south of the region. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 40’s.    

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 40’s. 

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light precipitation. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s. 

Saturday: Partly sunny and cooler. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to low 40’s. 

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro

