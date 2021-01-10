High pressure in place for now

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40’s.

Monday: Increasing clouds later in the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Tuesday: Mix of clouds and sun. A low pressure system will pass just south of the region. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 40’s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 40’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light precipitation. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and cooler. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to low 40’s.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro