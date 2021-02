Here we go again!

HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WDVM) -- TONIGHT, CLOUDS WILL BE WITH US, BUT IT WILL BE A DRY EVENING AS HIGH PRESSURE TO THE WEST MOVES ACROSS THE REGION. EVEN WITH CLOUDS, TEMPERATURES LOOK TO RANGE FROM THE LOW 20S TO THE LOW 30S. WEDNESDAY, OUR FIRST OF MULTIPLE WEATHER SYSTEMS TO MOVE THROUGH THE AREA, AS THE MOISTURE WILL START OUT AS SNOW MOST AREAS, WITH SOME MIX NEAR AND SOUTH OF ROUTE 50 IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA. A COUPLE OF INCHES ARE POSSIBLE WITH THIS FIRST SYSTEM BEFORE WE GET A BIT OF A LULL THURSDAY LATE MORNING/EARLY AFTERNOON. THE NEXT SYSTEM ARRIVES THURSDAY NIGHT’S AND GOES INTO FRIDAY MORNING AND THIS LOOKS TO BE WHERE WE ACCUMULATE JUST PLAIN SNOW. CURRENTLY, THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS WESTERN MARYLAND AND PARTS OF WEST VIRGINIA UNDER A WINTER STORM WATCH. THIS WATCH IS JUST FOR AREAS THAT WOULD SEE THE GREATEST AMOUNT OF SNOW WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO THURSDAY MORNING. FORECAST MODELS STILL SHOW THE LATE WEEK STORMS LEAVING OUR AREA EARLY TO MID-FRIDAY MORNING, BUT THE DAMAGE WILL HAVE BEEN DONE. SNOW AMOUNTS FOR BOTH SYSTEMS LOOK TO RANGE FROM AS LITTLE AS 2” TO AS MUCH AS 10”.

OVER THE WEEKEND, WE HAVE THE POTENTIAL FOR ANOTHER STORM SYSTEM TO BRING THE REGION ADDED SNOW AND A WINTRY MIX. THE BEST CHANCE FOR ACCUMULATIONS WILL BE WEST OF I-95 AS PRECIPITATION MAY LINGER INTO SUNDAY MORNING, AS AN ARCTIC COLD FRONT RACES TOWARD THE EASTERN SEABOARD. SUNDAY NIGHT`S LOW TEMPERATURES LIKELY DROP INTO THE TEENS EAST OF THE BLUE RIDGE AND CATOCTIN MOUNTAINS WITH SINGLE DIGITS POSSIBLE ELSEWHERE. STAY TUNED AS WINTER 20-21 CONTINUES TO SHOW ITS TEETH!