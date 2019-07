Here we go again….more showers and a few more afternoon storms possible

Another humid and unsettled day is on the way

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING! JUST LIKE YESTERDAY, WE COULD SEE A REPEAT PERFORMANCE OF SPOTTY AFTERNOON T-STORMS THAT DO BECOME SEVERE WITH GUSTY WINDS. WHILE TODAY WON’T BE A WASH-OUT, BE SURE TO STAY WEATHER ALERT AND KEEP AN EYE TO THE SKY ALONG WITH HAVING YOUR WDVM WEATHER APP HANDY ON YOUR PHONE. THIS TREND OF WARM, HUMID AND UNSETTLED WEATHER WILL CONTINUE INTO SATURDAY AS WELL, AS HIGH-PRESSURE WILL REMAIN ANCHORED NEAR THE ISLAND OF BERMUDA, KEEPING THAT SOUTHERLY FLOW IN PLACE. JUST LIKE TODAY, POP-UP STORMS ARE A POSSIBILITY SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING.

ON SUNDAY, AND BEFORE A BACKDOOR FRONT DROPS IN FROM THE NORTH TO HELP REPRIEVE US OF THIS HEAT AND HUMIDITY, THERE COULD STILL BE A SLIGHT CHANCE FOR A PASSING SHOWER. THE BIGGEST CHANGE WILL COME SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY, WHEN A SLIGHT DECLINE IN TEMPERATURES, BUT A BIGGER DECLINE IN HUMIDITY WILL BE FELT ACROSS THE AREA. THE NICE FEELING WEATHER WILL QUICKLY DEPART; HOWEVER, AND TUESDAY AND THROUGH THE REST OF THE WEEK SHOWERS AND STORMS WILL BE BACK IN THE FORECAST.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TODAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS: 81-94. SOUTHWEST WINDS AT 5 TO 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS, MAINLY BEFORE MIDNIGHT. PATCHY FOG IS ALSO POSSIBLE. LOWS: 65-75. WEST WINDS AROUND 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE LOW 90S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S TO LOW 90S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND LESS HUMID. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S.

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S TO LOW 90S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF A FEW THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S TO LOW 90S.

HAVE A GREAT DAY!