Good Thursday! Once again this evening and carrying over into Friday morning, some very chilly, below-normal air looks to take up residence across our town and cities. As a result, the National Weather Service has issued another Freeze Warning for many locations west of I-95 overnight. Expect overnight lows to stay in the 30s. Friday, as high pressure to the south, remains close to the region, we will continue to stay sunny and dry and a little below normal regarding late April temperatures. Highs will be in the 60s and nighttime lows are forecast to range from the mid-30s in the mountains to the mid-40s near the Bay. Saturday clouds will be on the increase, as a warm front moves across the area, but it will still be dry. By Saturday night, temperatures should be in the 40s if not near 50 for some locations, as a result of more clouds moving up from the south. Sunday into Sunday night will be the first chance that we see rain showers make a return, with perhaps a rumble of thunder or two as well. It is at this time, that the thermometer will begin to be near normal, for early May, if not a few degrees above average. Starting off next week, isolated to scattered rain showers will be a possibility from the mountains down to the coast as a warm front/cold front impacts our region. Temperatures will continue to get warmer and into the middle and upper 70s, before the cold front changed all of that. Tuesday afternoon/night will need to be monitored for the potential of severe storms, so say tuned to the WDVM weather team for further updates on next week’s front. Nicer, yet cooler and drier weather is expected on Wednesday.

Tonight: Clear and very cold. Lows in the 30s.

Friday: Sunny. Highs range from the upper 50s to the upper 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny early with increasing clouds late day. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs around 70 degrees.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and possible t-storm. Highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday: Variably cloudy. Highs near 80 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the low to mid-70s.

Have a great night and stay warm!

Scott Sumner