Heavy rain is gone, clouds and drizzle stick around

Thursday: Cloudy and misty/foggy with light AM showers and then staying overcast with light drizzle through the PM. High temperatures will be reached this morning, with falling temperatures the rest of the day. Winds: N 8-12 mph, High: 57 (50-59)

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with light drizzle and areas of fog. Winds: Light N, Low: 43 (30-39)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with areas of mist/fog through the AM, then gradually clearing skies. Winds: NW 10-15 mph, High: 61 (57-64), Low: 35 (30-39)

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

Rain fell at a very steady clip yesterday from the mid-morning into the early overnight for almost the entire area. Most of us have since only seen light showers and mist, but steady rain is still falling along the I-95 corridor through Fairfax and Montgomery Counties, prompting Flood Warnings through this morning. The cold front is overhead as we speak, and once it passes by most of the steady rain will be done. Given that the front is going to stall very close by, we’ll still have lingering light showers the first half of the day, with continued cloudy skies and drizzle later on. Temperatures will be at their warmest this morning in the lower 60’s and upper 50’s before gradually dropping all day.

Clouds and light drizzle will continue to linger around tonight into tomorrow morning as it takes some time for the dry air to arrive and the front to finally exit. Areas of fog will be mixed in as well, lowering visibility for Friday’s morning commute. Finally, skies will begin to clear tomorrow afternoon, and cooler, more seasonal air arrives. The weekend will begin with mostly sunny skies on Saturday, with highs only in the 50’s and overnight lows back in the 30’s, much more typical for mid-November.

Yesterday I mentioned a clipper system toward the end of the weekend, and that is still going to come through. One change is that the timing of that system has sped up just a bit. The center of that system will cross the Great Lakes on Sunday, with the cold front from this also pushing through here with scattered showers at the same time. This front will move quickly, and any rainfall should be done by Sunday night. Conditions will turn brisk and breezy into early next week, with strong northwest winds likely Monday and lingering some into Tuesday. Temperatures early next week will actually be a bit below average for a short time, with highs near 50 degrees and lows near the freezing mark.

Have a great Thursday everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson