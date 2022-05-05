Good Thursday! Our brief break with dry weather will come to an end overnight tonight, as a warm front approaches. This front looks to bring mist and drizzle back to many cities and towns and with overcast skies in play, overnight lows will remain mild in the mid-50s. A long-duration rain event is expected to occur Friday through Sunday and some flooding will be possible as two separate storms. The first storm will be associated with a warm front forecast to lift into our region on Friday and remain stalled nearby through early Saturday. Based on current model guidance, the surface warm front will end up settling somewhere south of DC, but the location of the front will determine if we experience some strong to severe thunderstorms. The more pressing issue will be if the area sees any flooding and currently, forecast models are showing between an inch and three inches of rain to make an impact across the region. The second storm will bring more showers Saturday night into Sunday. An increasing easterly wind direction will keep us cool and help produce additional periods of moderate to heavy rain during that period. Areal flooding and river flooding will have to be watched closely. Unfortunately for all the moms out there, showers look to continue into Sunday as the aforementioned storms slowly slide out to sea, providing continued onshore

winds and cool temperatures. Drier and sunnier skies will arrive to start early next week before isolated to scattered showers make a return by the middle of next week.

Looking ahead to Mother’s Day, it still appears that rain showers are n the forecast, although later in the day some rays of sunshine may poke through the clouds. Best to all the mom’s out there!

Tonight: Showers arrive overnight. Lows in the 50s.

Friday-Saturday: Rainy. Possible flooding. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Sunday: Scattered showers, then gradual clearing. Highs in the 50s.

Monday-Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s to lower 70s.

Wednesday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the low 70s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 70 degrees.

Have a great night!

Scott Sumner